India is rapidly advancing towards becoming a developed nation: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister under whose leadership the country is progressing rapidly towards becoming a developed nation. The Central Government has worked to strengthen every sector by formulating inclusive policies for all sections of society and preserving India’s rich culture and traditions. Today, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India has emerged as a ‘bright spot’ on the global stage. The nation’s economy has risen from the 11th to the 4th position, and over the past 11 years, citizens have benefited from a wide range of facilities and services. Responding to a question on Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, the Chief Minister said that the opposition attempted to disrupt and stall Parliament proceedings merely to gain political mileage. However, the Prime Minister presented the truth before the nation during the session and took decisive action to eliminate the terrorists responsible for targeting innocent civilians.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Right to Service Commission has imposed a fine of Rs.1,000 on an employee of the electricity department for delay in providing a service. The amount will be deducted from the officer’s salary and paid to the complainant as compensation.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, Shyam Singh Rana, informed that the Prime Minister will release the next installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi on August 2. He said that a special programme for farmers will be organized in Varanasi under the leadership of the Prime Minister, during which the 20th installment of the scheme will be released.

Haryana is redefining its response to climate change with a revamped State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) that places villages at the centre of its strategy. The new plan aims to empower rural communities, strengthen grassroots resilience, and align climate goals with the state’s broader development agenda.

While delivering the keynote address at the ‘Agri-Jal Samvad: Enabling Ground-Level Climate Action-State Level Consultation’ event on downscaling of Revised State Plan on Climate Change, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests, and Wildlife, Sh. Anand Mohan Sharan, unveiled a transformative vision to make every village a frontline hub of climate action.

In Haryana’s metropolitan areas, new or temporary electricity connections or load extensions under LT (Low Tension) supply can now be obtained within just 3 days after the complete application, charges, and documents are submitted.

According to an official notification issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi,

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Dr. Sumita Misra has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the inspection and regularization of all licensed and unlicensed factories/units engaged in the manufacturing of arms and ammunition. The SOP has been framed in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.

Dr. Misra stated that the primary objective of the SOP is to strengthen the enforcement of the Arms Act, 1959 (as amended by the Arms Amendment Act, 2019), and the Arms Rules, 2016 (as amended in 2022), in its true spirit and especially at the grassroot level. She emphasized that the unchecked proliferation of unlicensed firearms poses a serious threat to public safety and law & order and thus requires strict regulatory and enforcement mechanism. This SOP seeks to ensure that arms manufacturing is carried out only by authorized entities and within the framework of law.