India, Lanka to seal Def deal next week

NEW DELHI: India and Sri Lanka are all set to sign their maiden defence cooperation agreement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the island nation next week.

The move comes amid China's relentless attempts to increase its military influence over Colombo. Last year, Sri Lanka had, on India’s request, refused permission to a Chinese survey vessel--a spy ship--to dock at a port.

The two sides are also likely to firm up bilateral agreements, including on restructuring Sri Lanka's debt. PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake are scheduled to meet in Colombo on April 5.

The PM will kick off his two-nation tour on April 3 by visiting Thailand for the BIMSTEC summit. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a media briefing that an MoU on defence cooperation was expected to be signed in Sri Lanka.

The MoU is set to signal a major change in India-Sri Lanka ties, leaving behind the chapter relating to India pulling out the Indian Peace Keeping Force from the island nation 35 years ago. “Sri Lanka is an integral part of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the relationship, based on mutual trust and goodwill, has stood the test of time," Misri said.

Modi’s trip to Sri Lanka comes over three months after Dissanayake visited India, a trip when he conveyed to the PM that his nation would not allow its territory to be used against New Delhi's security interests. Misri said the PM’s visit also came in the context of a recovering Sri Lankan economy.

In Colombo, Modi and Dissanayake will dedicate several projects that are being built in that country with India's assistance.

The two leaders would also witness the virtual ground-breaking of the Sampur solar energy project, which would be a milestone in the bilateral partnership, said Misri.

On April 6, Modi and Dissanayake will travel together to the historic city of Anuradhapura where they will pay their respects at the Mahabodhi temple.