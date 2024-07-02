Live
- CM Revanth announces ‘HYDRA’ to strengthen disaster mgmt in GHMC
- Lipi.Game: Bridging cultural heritage with modern technology
- The essential role of entrepreneurship skills in student development
- Work hard, work smartly- You got to keep going
- Hyderabad: Four held in mobile snatching
- Health Minister bats for extensive debate on NEET
- Telangana Govt. Set to Release Job Calendar in Two Weeks
- Hyderabad: Man dies after car overturns on PVNR Expressway
- NEET ROW: Cops thwart students’ bid to besiege Raj Bhavan
- Book on new criminal laws released
Just In
India likely to receive above normal rainfall in July
Highlights
New Delhi: India's rainfall in July is likely to be 'normal' to 'above normal' in most regions of the country, Indian Meteorological Department's...
New Delhi: India's rainfall in July is likely to be 'normal' to 'above normal' in most regions of the country, Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD's) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Monday. IMD also said that the country is set to have above normal maximum temperature this month.
Mohapatra was speaking at a press conference organised to discuss the July monsoon outlook. The weather department said all the regions of the country, barring North-Eastern states, will likely witness above average rains in July. Interestingly, the weather department also highlighted that the north-western region of the country experience more heat-wave days in June.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS