India likely to receive above normal rainfall in July

New Delhi: India's rainfall in July is likely to be 'normal' to 'above normal' in most regions of the country, Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD's) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Monday. IMD also said that the country is set to have above normal maximum temperature this month.



Mohapatra was speaking at a press conference organised to discuss the July monsoon outlook. The weather department said all the regions of the country, barring North-Eastern states, will likely witness above average rains in July. Interestingly, the weather department also highlighted that the north-western region of the country experience more heat-wave days in June.

