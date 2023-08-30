  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

India logs 61 new Covid cases

At 12,591, India reports 20% rise in new Covid cases
x

At 12,591, India reports 20% rise in new Covid cases

Highlights

India has registered 61 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours, taking the country's overall caseload to 4,49,97,117, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

New Delhi: India has registered 61 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours, taking the country's overall caseload to 4,49,97,117, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

On the other hand, 48 people recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,63,666, as per the Ministry's latest update.

The recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry's data, the death toll stood at 5,31,929, while active cases at 1,522.

More than 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X