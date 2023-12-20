INDIA meeting was a ‘super flop’: Rebel JD-U MP

Patna: Rebel JD-U MP Sunil Kumar Pintu on Wednesday said that the fourth meeting of INDIA bloc was a "super flop".

He said that the opposition leaders failed to take any concrete decision.

“INDIA bloc leaders went to New Delhi for the meeting but it was a super flop. They could not decide on anything. There was not even discussion on the seat sharing,” Pintu said.

He said that the INDIA bloc meeting was only limited to tea and samosa.

Soon after the BJP won state elections held recently, Pintu -- the JD-U MP from Sitamarhi -- had praised PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah while targeting the Bihar Chief Minister.

The JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar had asked Pintu to resign from the party and post.