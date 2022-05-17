India-Nepal ties unshakable like the Himalayas: Narendra Modi

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the relations of India and Nepal are unshakeable like the Himalayas and the ever-strengthening friendship between the two nations will benefit the entire humanity in the emerging global situation.

Modi is in the Himalayan nation at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Monday. The Prime Minister, who attended the 2566th Buddha Jayanti Celebrations at International Convention Center and Meditation Hall at Lumbini, was accompanied by his Nepalese counterpart Deuba and his spouse Dr Arzu Rana Deuba.

Several Nepalese ministers were among the other dignitaries present.

"Buddha is the embodiment of the collective understanding of humanity," Modi told the gathering that included monks, Buddhist scholars and international participants. Offers prayers at Maya Devi temple Earlier in the day, Modi offered prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple in Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

He paid his respects at the Marker Stone inside the temple premises, which pinpoints the exact birth spot of Lord Buddha. They attended the pooja conducted as per Buddhist rituals Lumbini, located in the Terai plains of southern Nepal, is one of the holiest places of Buddhism, as Lord Buddha was born there.