India not a Dharamshala: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Union government was ready to welcome those who wished to come to India as a tourist or for education, healthcare and business, but stressed that those who posed a threat would be dealt with seriously.

Shah made these remarks while participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, which was passed by the Lower House.

Shah said the Narendra Modi-led government would stop only those people who have mala fide intentions for visiting India, adding that the country was not a 'dharmshala' (shelter home).

"Those who pose a threat to national security will not be allowed to enter the nation. The nation is not a 'dharmshala'. If someone comes to the nation to contribute to the development of the nation, they are always welcome," he said.

The Union Home Minister said the proposed legislation would strengthen the country's security, boost the economy and business, besides encouraging the health and education sectors. He also said the immigration bill would ensure the country gets up-to-date information about every foreigner visiting India.

Touching upon the issue of illegal infiltration into India by Rohingyas from Myanmar and Bangladeshis, Shah underlined that such people taking refuge in India for personal gain had increased, making the country unsafe. He warned of strict action against infiltrators if they created unrest in India.