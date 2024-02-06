India paid heavy price for Nehru's mistakes: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday trained his guns on the Opposition saying that it was in tatters and plans to stay in Opposition for longer innings. “Ishwar Rupi Janata Janardhan Aapko Jaroor Ashirwad Dega,” he said, adding that the NDA will win 405 seats, while the BJP alone will get 370 seats in the 2024 elections.

Modi was replying to the motion of thanks to the President’s address to Parliament. He said the way Congress party was behaving even with its so-called allies of the bloc INDI it is clear that though the leaders had changed, their narrative has not changed.

“They have divided the country into pieces. How much more will you divide. It is clear that ‘your dukan’ would be shut down soon. After all, it is a matter of another 100 or 150 days,” Modi said, adding that the word ‘dukan’ was not his but of Congress which itself says that they had opened ‘dukan’.

Modi in his unsparing attack on the Congress blamed the first prime minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru for insulting the people of the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort when he used to say that the people of India were lazy and cannot put in hard work.

‘Not just that he had committed several mistakes for which the country paid heavy price. The Kashmir problem was his creation and the Congress continued that legacy saying Article 370 cannot be abrogated. But the BJP government had succeeded in doing it,” he said. Modi said that the Opposition was blaming the NDA government of price rise. He said Nehru had referred to unending price rise thrice in a decade. Later in 1974, Indira Gandhi also said that the prices had skyrocketed. In fact, songs were made against the Congress party saying “Hai Hai Mehangai Mar Gayi.”

People were advised to grow vegetables in pots. They also used to say why cry over price rise when you can buy costly ice cream. On the other hand, he claimed that the NDA government had constantly kept prices under control. BJP members joined Modi in unison saying, "Abki baar, Modi sarkar” and "400 paar". Referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said that even Kharge ji is also saying the same thing.

