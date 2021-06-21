India records 53,256 new Covid cases, lowest since March 24

New Delhi: The Covid-19 cases in India continued to witness a declining trend with the country recording 53,256 new cases, lowest since March 24. In the same time span, 1,422 fatalities were reported, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

This is the fourth consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll is below the 2,000-mark. It is also the 14th consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.



On March 24, India had recorded 53,476 cases of Covid.



The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,99,35,221.



The active cases have now come down below 8 lakh. The country has 7,02,887 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,88,135 deaths so far.



According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 78,190 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,88,44,199 till date.



The Health Ministry said that a total of 28,00,36,898 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 30,39,996 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.



According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 39,24,07,782 samples have been tested up to June 20 for Covid-19. Of these 13,88,699 samples were tested on Sunday.