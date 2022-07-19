India reports 2nd case of Monkeypox

Thiruvananthapuram: A 31-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala tested positive for monkeypox on Monday, making it the second confirmed case of the disease in India, a Union Health Ministry official said.

The patient had landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on July 13.

He was admitted to a hospital after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and they tested positive for the virus, the official said.

The Union Health Ministry had last week rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to assist the state health authorities in instituting public health measures after the first confirmed case of monkeypox was detected from Kollam district on Thursday.