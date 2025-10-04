Live
India scraps arrival cards for foreigners
New Delhi: Starting Wednesday, October 1, foreigners in India have the option to submit a 'digital arrival card' online instead of the paper card.
The government has decided to discontinue the physical disembarkation form, which foreigners must fill in on arrival in India, in a bid to 'smooth"' the immigration process and 'avoid delays' at airport-immigration counters, the ministry of home affairs has told aviation stakeholders.
