India sets up 24-hour control room

New Delhi: India has set up a 24-hour control room in the External Affairs ministry to monitor the situation in Israel and Palestine and to provide information and assistance to its citizens.



The move follows concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in the region following the launch of a massive military operation by Israel to retaliate against attacks by Hamas militants last weekend. There have been no reports of casualties among the 18,000 Indian nationals living in Israel. Officials have said there were no plans to evacuate the citizens as no requests have been received in this regard so far. The Indians include about 900 Indian students, caregivers for elders, diamond traders and IT professionals.

“In view of the ongoing developments in Israel and Palestine, a 24-hour Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance,” the ministry said in a statement.