India Strongly Refutes NATO Chief's Claims About Modi-Putin Conversation

India has categorically rejected statements made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding an alleged telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs has labeled these claims as completely false and without foundation.

During a weekly press conference on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal firmly dismissed Rutte's assertions, emphasizing that no such discussion ever took place between the two leaders. The NATO chief had previously told CNN that Modi was contacting Putin to seek clarification on Russia's Ukraine strategy due to India facing increased tariffs from the United States.

Rutte had suggested that New Delhi was communicating with Moscow because India was being penalized with tariffs, claiming that Modi was pressing Putin to explain his approach regarding the Ukraine conflict. These statements prompted an immediate and strong response from India's foreign ministry.

Jaiswal made it clear that Prime Minister Modi never engaged in any conversation with President Putin in the manner described by the NATO leadership. He stressed that such speculative and inaccurate statements from the head of a prestigious international organization like NATO are completely unacceptable.

The MEA spokesperson expressed India's expectation that leaders of important global institutions should demonstrate greater responsibility and precision when making public declarations. He emphasized that careless or speculative comments that mischaracterize the Prime Minister's diplomatic engagements or suggest non-existent conversations cannot be tolerated.

This controversy emerges against the backdrop of recent US trade measures against India. President Donald Trump recently increased tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent, adding an additional 25 percent to existing levies as a response to India's continued purchases of Russian oil.

In response to ongoing discussions about India-Russia relations and the impact of American tariffs, the MEA spokesperson reaffirmed that New Delhi's energy procurement decisions are designed to ensure stable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers. Jaiswal stated that India remains committed to taking all necessary steps to protect its national interests and economic security.

Despite the tariff tensions, trade negotiations between India and the United States continue to progress. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is currently leading a delegation in New York for ongoing discussions. Following recent meetings with US representatives in New Delhi on September 16, both countries have expressed commitment to reaching an early and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement.