India to strengthen framework of IORA grouping: Jaishankar

New Delhi: As a 'Vishwa Mitra' and a voice of the Global South, India will work with the member states of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) to strengthen the institutional, financial and legal framework of the grouping to realise its true potential, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday.

He was addressing the 23rd IORA council of ministers’ meeting in Colombo.

Listing India's priorities in the grouping as its Vice Chair, Jaishankar said that it wants to develop an Indian Ocean community that is stable and prosperous, strong and resilient. Also the grouping should be able to cooperate closely within and to respond to happenings beyond the ocean, he said.

India assumed the vice-chair role of IORA for 2023-25, leading to Chairship in 2025-27.

Earlier Jaishankar had on Tuesday reached Sri Lanka on a two-day visit to the island nation.

"Glad to be back in Colombo. Thank Dr. Suren Raghavan, State Minister for Higher Education for welcoming me. Will be attending the 23rd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers meeting. India and Sri Lanka relationship continues to progress," he had posted on X after arriving in Colombo.

Jaishankar will be in Sri Lanka till October 12.

This is his second visit to Sri Lanka in 2023.

Besides IORA engagements, the minister will have bilateral meetings in Colombo.