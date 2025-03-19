India Today Group Journalists Win Prestigious Ramnath Goenka Awards

President Droupadi Murmu presented the esteemed Ramnath Goenka Awards to four journalists from the India Today Group at a ceremony held at the Oberoi Hotel in Delhi. The awards celebrate exceptional journalism across print, electronic, and digital media platforms.

Sibu Tripathi, senior assistant editor at India Today Digital, received recognition for his report "The Curse of Joshimath," which documented the critical land subsidence issues affecting Joshimath in Uttarakhand. His work emphasized the critical need for sustainable development practices in this geologically vulnerable region to prevent further environmental deterioration.

Mridulika Jha, special correspondent with aajtak.in, was honored in the Hindi category for her reporting on youth from Haryana and Punjab who risk their lives and finances to travel to North America via dangerous illegal routes. Despite the significant risks involved, Jha noted that "the obsession to go abroad has not diminished."

Ashutosh Mishra, deputy editor at Aaj Tak, earned the Excellence in Journalism award in the Politics and Government category for his on-the-ground coverage of the Manipur violence, while Siddhant Mohan, associate editor at The Lallantop, was recognized for his report on 'The Kerala Story.'

The Ramnath Goenka Awards are widely regarded as one of India's most prestigious journalism honors, celebrating excellence in reporting across various media formats.