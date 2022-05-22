India Vs South Africa T-20 match tickets sale from June 1

Cuttack: The sale of tickets for India Vs South Africa T20 at Barabati stadium will commence from June 1 (online) and 9, 10 (offline). The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has decided on Friday.

According to the minutes of resolution, elaborate arrangements have been made for India Vs South Africa T20 international cricket match which is scheduled on June 12 at Barabati Stadium under the newly installed LED floodlights.

The OCA will be using a full ground cover for this match which will cover the entire field of play which has been imported from United Kingdom. In the match, OCA will be utilising two Australian super soppers along with two new dressing rooms of international standards with all modern facilities. All ticket counters will be under the surveillance of CCTV and all will be monitored by Police. The total capacity of the stadium is 44,234.

OCA in association with Fire Department will ensure safety measures.

It maybe intimated that the Commissioner of Police Cuttack-Bhubaneswar has planned an evacuation drill prior to the match, in order to ensure proper evacuation during any emergency. As per the advice of DCP, around 50 G4 S guards will be deployed at all gates and will be present for the entire period at their respective gates and they will be tagged with the Police department.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the OCA will be utilising Fire Tenders, Fire Balls, Fire Blankets and other modern firefighting equipment in this match to avoid any unwanted situation.