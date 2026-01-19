India will remain Vishwaguru: Bhagwat

Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that as long as dharma continues to guide Bharat, the country will remain a "Vishwaguru", asserting that such spiritual knowledge is not found elsewhere in the world. Dharma is the driver of the entire universe and everything runs on that principle, he said at an event here.

Bhagwat said that India had inherited a rich spiritual legacy from its ancestors and continued to receive guidance from saints and seers. The world does not possess this kind of knowledge because it lacks spirituality. This is the "heritage of our ancestors that has come to us," he said.

"Whether it is Narendra bhai, me, you or anyone else, there is one single force that drives all of us. If the vehicle is driven by that force, there will never be an accident. That driver is dharma," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said. Dharma is the driver of the entire universe. When creation came into existence, the rules that governed its functioning became dharma. Everything runs on that principle, he said.

Bhagwat further said dharma was not confined to religion and that every entity in nature has its own inherent duty and discipline. A state can be secular, but no human being or any creation can be without dharma, he opined. "Water has its dharma to flow, fire has its dharma to burn. There is a son's duty, a ruler's duty and rules of conduct. Our ancestors understood these laws through spiritual research and great effort. Even a person living in a hut may not deliver a speech, but dharma flows in his veins," Bhagwat said.