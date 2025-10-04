India world’s second-largest fish producer, contributing 8 pc to global output

India is the world’s second-largest fish producer, contributing 8 per cent to global output, and also ranks second in aquaculture production globally, the government said on Saturday.

Since the introduction of targeted interventions in 2015, the government has approved or announced cumulative investments of Rs 38,572 crore across various schemes.

Consequently, total fish production has soared to 195 lakh tonnes. The sector has been experiencing an annual growth rate of 8.74 per cent.

Seafood exports have also risen to Rs 60,524 crore in 2023-24. With the notification of 34 fisheries production and processing clusters across the country, the Department is now steering formation of species-specific clusters with focus on strengthening the species-specific value chain for leveraging the latest technologies.

To help continue this growth, more than 15,000 fishers and fish farmers from 34 states and union territories participated in a nationwide series of virtual interactions organised by the Department of Fisheries (DoF) from April to September.

Led by Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary DoF, this initiative offered a direct channel for stakeholders to express their concerns and aspirations.

The interactions spanned coastal, inland, hilly, island, and North-Eastern regions, ensuring broad representation from nearly every district nationwide. This exercise not only helped identify current challenges but also collect

During the interactions, fishers and fish farmers emphasised the importance of quality fish seed, brood banks, affordable feed, and local feed mills. Stakeholders also highlighted the need for further strengthening of facilities such as transport, cage culture, mini hatcheries, ice boxes, poly sheets, cold storage, and support for aquaculture, including the integration of solar energy.

Additionally, stakeholders highlighted adoption of innovative technology-based solutions, such as drones for live fish transport to expand market reach, satellite applications for the safety and security of fishermen, and potential fishing zone advisories.

The fishermen appreciated the initiative of the Government for installing transponders free of cost in their fishing vessels.

These transponders have proven instrumental in providing them with timely Potential Fishing Zone (PFZ) advisories, weather alerts and updates on cyclone, navigating them to safer routes, according to the ministry.