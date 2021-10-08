Indian Air Force celebrates 89th foundation Day at Hindon Airbase

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 89th Air Force Day celebrated at Hindon Airbase, Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhary said that in the past, the Air Force has proved that the soldiers have become more capable and better when challenges come.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhary said that the Air Force is ready to deal with any situation to protect the country's borders and sovereignty.No matter who the enemy is, the Air Force is ready to protect the country at all costs. He said that the need of the hour is that we become self-reliant in high-tech projects.We have to upgrade the technology. Innovative ideas have long been our strength. Unity is our unwavering belief.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhary further said that it is a matter of pride for me to lead the Air Force. The way of warfare has changed in the last few years. Accordingly, we are also molding ourselves. Air Force personnel are being trained with new technology and new programs. Efforts are on to provide the best aircraft and defense equipment at affordable prices, so this year the theme of Air Force Day is self-reliant and capable. He praised the work of the Air Force during the Covid period and the Afghanistan crisis.

Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane and Navy Chief Admiral Karmaveer Singh also reached the ceremony. He wished all the soldiers on the 89th Raising Day. During this, Tejas Sukhoi MiG-29 Rafale aircraft showed feats from the front.