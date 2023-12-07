Indian Ambassador in Qatar met 8 ex-Navy personnel on death row on Dec 3

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the Indian Ambassador to Qatar met the eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been sentenced to death and India is extending all legal and consular access to them.

External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during the weekly media briefing said, "Our Ambassador got consular access to meet all eight in prison on December 3."

He said that the India was extending all legal and consular assistance to the eight men. Bagchi also said that two hearings had already taken place on November 30 and September 23 this year.

“India has also filed an appeal and the next hearing is also coming up soon. We are closely following them,” he said.

The eight men were arrested last year after being charged with spying for Israel by Qatar authorities. The men also include decorated officers who once commanded major Indian warships.

They were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that provided training and related services to Qatar's armed forces.

The bail pleas of the ex-Navy personnel were rejected numerous times and their detention was extended by Qatari authorities.

The Court of First Instance of Qatar passed a judgment awarding them the death sentence.