Indian Coast Guard evacuates crew from stranded vessel

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard helicopter evacuated 14 Indian crew of grounded vessel bulk carrier JSW Raigad at about 0930 hrs on Friday and safely positioned them at Alibaug, Mumbai.

The ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, received a distress call from the bulk carrier JSW Raigad at 1327 hours on 25 Jul 2024. The vessel, measuring 122 meters with 14 Indian crew on board, anchored off the coast of Alibaug, reported anchor dragging and loss of control. This was further worsened by flooding in the engine room.

The vessel ran aground on reefs approximately 01 nautical mile from Alibaug. Given the extreme sea conditions along the Maharashtra coast andpresence of reefs in the area, airlift emerged as the only viable rescue option.

In the early hours of 26 Jul 2024, the ICG launched rescue operation to evacuate the crew from the stranded vessel. A Coast Guard helicopter successfully evacuated all 14 crew members from the bulk carrier JSW Raigad in adverse weather conditions. The crew were safely disembarked at Alibaug beach, with no injuries reported.

The ICG Station Murud Janjira is currently coordinating with local authorities to provide further medical aid and support to the mariners. The situation is being closely monitored to ensure the safety of the vessel and the surrounding environment.

The Indian Coast Guard remains committed to safeguarding lives at sea and responding swiftly to maritime emergencies.