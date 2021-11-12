Indian Covid-19 Vaccine Is Effective And Has No Safety Issues

On Thursday, according to a recent study published in the medical journal The Lancet, Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine is 'very effective' and poses no safety risks. The Lancet reported that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin had a 77.8% effectiveness rate among symptomatic Covid-19 patients. The Lancet noted in a statement that covaxin stimulates a significant antibody response within two weeks following two doses are provided. A detailed experiment enrolling 24,419 individuals aged 18-97 years in India between November 2020 and May 2021 found no serious vaccine-related deaths or serious incidents, according to the medical publication. Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research jointly sponsored the interim study, which was co-authored by staff from both organisations.

The World Health Organization has granted Covaxin emergency clearance, and it is now approved for use in 17 nations. Covaxin has been added to the WHO-approved list of anti-Covid vaccinations produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Sinopharm, and Sinovac, reported LiveMint.

According to the UN organisation, it is particularly ideal for low- and middle-income nations due to simple preservation needs. However, further studies is needed to determine Covaxin's long-term safeness and efficacy, as well as its capacity to guard from hospitalisation, death, and the Covid delta variant and additional variants of concern.