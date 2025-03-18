Indian Defence Intelligence Agency DG to begin Australia visit tomorrow

New Delhi: Aiming to further strengthen bilateral defence intelligence cooperation and enhance strategic engagement between New Delhi and Canberra, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General D.S. Rana will visit Australia from March 19 to 21, an official said on Tuesday.

During the visit, DIA DG will hold discussions with senior Australian Defence officials, including the Deputy Secretary, Department of Defence, Director General of National Intelligence (DGNI), Chief of Defence Intelligence and the Chief of Joint Operations of the Australian Defence Forces (ADF).

The high-level interactions will focus on intelligence-sharing mechanisms, regional security cooperation, and avenues for further collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, said a statement.

As part of the visit, DIA DG will also visit the Headquarters Joint Operations Command (HQ JOC) to gain insights into Australia's operational framework and joint command structures.

He is also scheduled to interact with the Director of the Australian Geospatial Organisation.

Additionally, engagements at the Lowy Institute, a leading international policy think-tank, will facilitate discussions on strategic defence and security dynamics.

Honouring the strong defence ties and shared military traditions between India and Australia, DIA DG will lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial, said a statement.

The visit will also include attending the Last Post Ceremony, a solemn tribute to the fallen soldiers, symbolising mutual respect and remembrance for the sacrifices made in service towards the nation.

This visit underscores the deepening intelligence and security cooperation between India and Australia, reinforcing both nations' commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and security in the region.

Earlier last year, the third edition of joint military exercise 'AUSTRAHIND' was held at Foreign Training Node, Pune, from November 8 to 21.

Exercise 'AUSTRAHIND' is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Australia. The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in Australia in December 2023.

The Indian contingent comprising 140 personnel was represented mainly by a Battalion of the Dogra Regiment and 14 personnel from the Indian Air Force.

The Australian Army contingent comprising 120 personnel was represented by the 13th Light Horse Regiment of the 10th Brigade of 2nd Division.

The aim of exercise 'AUSTRAHIND' is to promote military cooperation between India and Australia through enhancement of interoperability in conduct of joint sub-conventional operations in semi-urban environment in semi-desert terrain under Chapter 7 of the UN mandate.



