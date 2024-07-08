Indian flag lights up Moscow's Ostankino Tower before PM Modi's meeting with Prez Putin

Moscow: Moscow's Ostankino Tower, the tallest in Europe, glowed in the tricolour hues of the Indian flag on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his landmark two-day visit to the country.



The Indian flag was projected onto one of Russia's most recognisable symbols in a symbolic gesture of PM Modi's first visit to the country's capital since 2015.

The structure, which stands at 540 meters, was the tallest free-standing tower in the world at the time of its construction and is currently operated by the Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network (RTRS).

In addition to distributing television and radio signals, it attracts lakhs of tourists from all over the world, every year.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi arrived to a ceremonial welcome at the Vnukovo-II International Airport and was received by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov who also accompanied him to the hotel in a rare diplomatic gesture signifying the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

Hundreds of people, including from the vibrant Indian community in Russia, lined up on both sides of the road as PM Modi's motorcade drove through the Red Square.

At the hotel, the Indian community gave Prime Minister Modi a rousing reception who had last visited Russia for the 20th India-Russia Bilateral Summit held on the sidelines of the 5th Eastern Economic Summit - where he was the guest of honour - at Vladivostok in September 2019.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be hosting a private dinner for PM Modi later in the evening with the two leaders expected to discuss a range of issues of regional and global importance of mutual interest.