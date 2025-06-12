Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue

The Indian government has expressed profound grief following the devastating crash of Air India flight AI171 near Ahmedabad, which has claimed multiple lives and left the nation in mourning. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal characterized the incident as a "tragic accident" while extending the government's deepest sympathies to affected families.

"What happened in Ahmedabad is a tragic accident. We have lost a lot of people. We extend our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones," Jaiswal stated during an official briefing. He confirmed that foreign nationals were among the casualties and indicated that detailed updates would be provided by relevant departments as rescue operations continue.

The catastrophic incident occurred when the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at approximately 1:38 PM on Thursday. At least 30 people were killed when the Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board crashed minutes after taking off, with authorities expecting the death toll to rise as rescue efforts progress.

The aircraft, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, issued a distress call shortly after takeoff before crashing in the densely populated Meghaninagar area outside the airport perimeter. The Boeing 787 crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad city five minutes after taking off, marking what aviation databases indicate as the first crash involving a 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Among those aboard were passengers of multiple nationalities, including 169 Indian citizens, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese individuals. The diverse passenger manifest reflects the international nature of the tragedy and complicates identification and notification processes for authorities.

The impact generated a massive conflagration, with thick black smoke visible from considerable distances as emergency responders mobilized rapidly to the scene. Fire department officials deployed at least seven fire engines to combat the blaze, while multiple National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were dispatched to assist with rescue and recovery operations.

The crash site's location in a residential neighborhood has raised additional concerns about potential ground casualties and property damage, though authorities have not yet released comprehensive information about the incident's full impact on the local community.

Air India has established a dedicated passenger support hotline at 1800 5691 444 to provide updates and assistance to families and individuals seeking information about the crash. The airline is coordinating closely with government agencies and international authorities given the multinational passenger composition.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed the timeline of events, noting that the aircraft encountered difficulties just five minutes into what should have been a routine international flight to London's Gatwick Airport. Investigation teams are expected to examine all aspects of the incident, including weather conditions, mechanical factors, and operational procedures.

As rescue operations continue into the evening, authorities emphasize that the situation remains fluid and that comprehensive casualty figures and incident details will be released as they become available through official channels.