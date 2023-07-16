Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT) Expands Globally With Campus In Abu Dhabi

The establishment of the second Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus abroad in Abu Dhabi has been announced following the signing of an agreement between Indian and United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE capital. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



The MoU, signed between India's education ministry, Abu Dhabi's department of education and knowledge, and IIT-Delhi, paves the way for the establishment of the IIT-Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi. The agreement specifies that the campus will begin operations by January 2024, initially offering a master's program in energy transition and sustainability. From September 2024 onwards, the campus is expected to offer various bachelor's, master's, and PhD programs. Research centers focusing on sustainable energy, climate studies, computing, and data sciences will also be established.

The curriculum of the Abu Dhabi campus will include programs in artificial intelligence, computer science and engineering, healthcare, and mathematics. The courses will be designed by IIT-Delhi, and degrees will be awarded by the institute, as confirmed by the Union education ministry.

This collaboration in education aligns with India's foreign policy goals and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes the establishment of Indian university campuses abroad. The development has been welcomed by PM Modi, who sees it as a significant step towards internationalizing Indian education and showcasing the country's innovation prowess.

The MoU also reflects the shared vision of India and the UAE to prioritize educational excellence, knowledge exchange, and investments in human capital for long-term economic growth and sustainable development. The move complements the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The IIT-Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi is seen as an opportunity to strengthen the collaboration between the two countries in the fields of education, research, and innovation. It aims to collaborate with key institutions in Abu Dhabi, such as Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, Technology Innovation Institute, and Hub71, to offer complementary programs, conduct cutting-edge research, and support the local startup ecosystem.

The education ministry highlights that IIT-Delhi has already initiated outreach programs for school students in the UAE and plans to offer short courses and executive programs for industry soon. The campus in Abu Dhabi presents both a challenge and an opportunity for IIT-Delhi to make a global impact with its education and research initiatives.

Overall, the establishment of the IIT-Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi signifies a significant milestone in India's educational internationalization, fostering stronger ties between the two countries and promoting knowledge exchange for mutual prosperity and global advancement.