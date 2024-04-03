  • Menu
Indian Navy conducts 'Sagar Kavach' exercise in Lakshadweep Island

The Indian Navy has conducted a maritime security exercise called ‘Sagar Kavach’ in the strategically important Lakshadweep Island.

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has conducted a maritime security exercise called ‘Sagar Kavach’ in the strategically important Lakshadweep Island.

The Navy said that the two-day exercise involved the assets of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Police, Fisheries, and Customs while other security agencies were also engaged in the exercise.

“The exercise which was concluded on April 2, validated the effectiveness of coastal security mechanism while dealing with asymmetric threat emanating from the sea,” the Navy said.

The exercise witnessed enhanced preparedness, response mechanism, surveillance capabilities and coordination between the coastal security stake holders.

