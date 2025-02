Indian Navy To Strengthen Fleet With Advanced Indigenous Stealth Frigates

The Indian Navy's combat capabilities are set for a significant upgrade with the addition of two sophisticated stealth frigates: INS Himagiri and INS Udaygiri. These Nilgiri-class warships, developed under Project 17A, showcase India's growing naval manufacturing prowess with 75% indigenous components.

These 6,600-ton vessels combine impressive speed capabilities of 30 knots (56 km/h) with advanced stealth features that minimize detection across radar, infrared, and acoustic spectrums. Their integrated combat management system enables both autonomous operation and seamless integration with larger naval formations, providing strategic flexibility in complex military operations.

The frigates boast a comprehensive warfare suite including Barak-8 long-range surface-to-air missiles for air defense, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for anti-ship operations, and Varunastra torpedoes with anti-submarine rocket launchers for underwater threat neutralization. Their surveillance capabilities are enhanced by state-of-the-art sonar systems, multi-function digital radar, and sophisticated electronic warfare equipment.

Further extending their operational reach, each frigate features a helipad and hangar facility accommodating two helicopters, significantly enhancing their reconnaissance and combat capabilities. This combination of indigenous design, advanced weaponry, and multi-role capabilities represents a major advancement in India's naval defense infrastructure.