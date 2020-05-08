Indian Newspapers Society seeks stimulus package from Centre for print media

New Delhi: The Indian Newspapers Society (INS) requested the Union government for a stimulus package and sought the support of all the state governments as well as the PSUs to take immediate steps to release the dues payable up to April 2020 towards the government advertisements to print media and advertising agencies.

In a statement, INS secretary general Mary Paul said that the newspapers are facing the most turbulent and difficult period of all times. This industry is directly or indirectly providing employment to 30 lakh people.

However, against all odds and in spite of increasing costs with no returns, Paul said that all necessary steps were taken to ensure that the newspapers reach every morning to readers.

INS president Shailesh Gupta expressed his gratitude to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for the timely support of the state government towards print media during this difficult phase.

The Gujarat Chief Minister has assured that his government would support the print media by clearing all the dues to the media up to April.