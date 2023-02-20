Indian-origin Karthik Wins National Geographic prize

New Delhi: National Geographic recently unveiled the winners of its annual Pictures of The Year awards. Karthik Subramaniam, a San Francisco-based software engineer of Indian origin has been named the grand prize winner for his photo titled "Dance of the Eagles.''

The stunning image shows a trio of bald eagles battling for a spot on a branch in Alaska's Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve, according to a press release from the outlet. The photo was selected from nearly 5,000 entries across four categories: Nature, People, Places and Animals.

The photo will be featured in the May issue of National Geographic magazine alongside the publication's leading photographers and will also get a six-month digital subscription to the magazine.