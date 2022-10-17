Indian Railway First Introduced Aluminium Freight Train Rake

Indian Railways reaches a new milestone today with the delivery of the nation's first aluminium goods train rake. This aluminium goods train is unique from all others since it has a greater capacity for hauling freight while being lighter than its predecessors. In Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, it was launched by the state's railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw.



The rake is 180 tonnes lighter than current steel rakes, allowing it to travel the same distance at a higher speed and with less power. The lifetime carbon savings range from 8 to 10 tonnes, but the Indian Railways will save more than 14,500 tonnes of carbon with the start of this train.

The railways claimed that it has a smaller carbon footprint for every 100 kg of weight reduction in wagon thanks to its production in partnership with Besco Limited Wagon Division and aluminium giant Hindalco.

