Indian Railways disbanded AC 3 Economy services, Know the reason why?

Indian Railways fourteen months ago, in month of September last year, inaugurated AC-3 Economy services. When it comes to price, it was nearing to 6 to 8 % less when compared to regular rate.



Even though this category of coaches was newly introduced, they are no longer available to book. Previously customers had the opportunity to reserve 3 E coaches under a different category, which now has been discontinued. Now, AC 3 E and AC-3 coaches have been combined.

As per the reports by merging of both coaches will be completed in coming 4 months. As per the officials, there are about 463 AC 3E coaches in comparison to 11,277 AC-3 coaches, thus it would not make much difference to the passengers.

There was also announcement made regarding, commuters can book unreserved tickets via the UTS mobile app up to 20 kilometres from a station in non-suburban parts. The distance in the suburban regions would also be increased from previous 2 km to 5 km.

On 7th November, the Railway Board has issued these revised instructions in response to a long-standing request from commuters riding in general coaches on daily passenger trains and long-distance trains.

The Railways have further announced that, any Zonal Railway which desires to further increase this restriction of 5km up to 10 km shall inform CRIS of the actual distance restriction desired.

Apart from these modifications, commuters in non-suburban areas can book ticket up to 5 kilo meters from a station using the Unreserved Ticket Booking System (UTS) app. The mobile app enables the user to book platform tickets monthly passes and season tickets via internet banking or R-wallet PayTM and Mobiwik among others.