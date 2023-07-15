Indian version of Richard Nelson's essay may read, 'The Moon and Manipur': Jairam Ramesh

In his latest jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Manipur violence, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Indian version of noted economist Richard Nelson's essay 'The Moon and the Ghetto' may read, 'The Moon and Manipur'.





In a lengthy Twitter post, the Congress leader said: "In January 1977 Richard Nelson a noted economist at Yale University published a very influential essay called 'The Moon and the Ghetto'. It became required reading for people like me in graduate school.

"Nelson poses the question: why is it that a technologically dynamic America is able to land man on the moon but is unable to meaningfully address its problems at home especially in the inner cities. It is a deeply thought-provoking analysis not without its relevance to us too.

"We can go to the moon but are unable or unwilling to deal with the basic issues our people face at home. An Indian version of the Nelson essay may read, 'The Moon and Manipur'."

Ramesh's jibe came a day after Modi hailed the relentless dedication of India’s scientists on the launch of ISRO's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.

Sharing a tweet by ISRO, Modi had said: “Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!”





The Congress has been critical of the Central government over the law and order situation in the northeastern state and its failure to control the months-long violence.

The party has repeatedly questioned the Prime Minister's silence and also demanded immediate removal of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.