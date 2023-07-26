Indian Woman's Controversial Marriage In Pakistan Sparks Family Outcry And Concerns

According to Anju's father, a married Indian woman who journeyed to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and wedded her Facebook friend on Tuesday, she is now considered as good as deceased by her family in India. Her father, Gaya Prasad Thomas, expressed his anguish to reporters in Bouna village, Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh, stating that she had jeopardized the future of her two children through her actions.



He expressed that she ran away, abandoning her two children and husband, without even considering the impact on her family. If she had such intentions, she should have sought a divorce from her husband first. As far as they were concerned, she is no longer a part of their lives. He shockingly added that he is praying that she must die there!

When asked about the possibility of her converting to Islam, he stated that he had no information regarding that matter. He expressed concern about the well-being of her children - a 13-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy. He lamented that she had shattered the future of her children and her husband and questioned who would take care of them now. He acknowledged that the responsibility of caring for her kids would fall upon their families. When asked if he would appeal to the Indian government to bring her back, he stated that he would not take such a step.

Thomas also revealed that Anju had stopped communicating with him and would only talk to her mother. He stated that he has no knowledge of how she obtained her passport or when she received the visa. When asked about speculations suggesting more to the incident due to the proximity of his village to Tekanpur town, where a significant unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) is stationed, Thomas vehemently rejected the suggestion.

He emphasized that no one has raised such concerns with them. Only the media is posing this question. His children have no criminal inclinations, and he is willing to cooperate with any investigation in this matter. Previously, on Monday, Thomas had described his daughter as "mentally disturbed and eccentric."

As per a recent report, Anju married her Facebook friend in Pakistan after converting to Islam and now goes by the name Fatima. The 34-year-old Indian woman was residing at the residence of her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrullah in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.