India's Coronavirus tally crosses 48-lakh mark

NEW DELHI: With a spike of 92,071 new cases in 24 hours, India's Covid-19 count breached the 48-lakh mark on Monday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this latest spike, the coronavirus cases across the country stand at 48,46,428. As per the Health Ministry, there are 9,86,598 active cases while 37,80,108 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The country in the last 24 hours reported 1,136 deaths due to the pathogen taking the overall toll to 79,722.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State from the infection with 2,80,138 active cases while 29,115 patients have succumbed to the virus in the State. Andhra Pradesh comes second with 95,733 active cases and 4,846 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 47,110 active cases and 8,307 deaths whereas Karnataka has 97,834 active cases and 7161 fatalities due to the pathogen.

Delhi has a total of 28,059 active cases and 4,715 fatalities due to Covid-19.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday informed that 9,78,500 samples were tested on Sunday. The cumulative samples tested up to Sunday stand at 5,72,39.428.