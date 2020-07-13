India’s Covid tally climbs to 8.49 lakh

New Delhi : India added a record 28,637 cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday pushing the country's Covid-19 tally to 8,49,553, while the death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 people succumbing to the disease in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

"Thus, around 62.93 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

This was the third consecutive day that Covid cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.