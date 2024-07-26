Live
Just In
India’s drone industry growing at robust pace: MoS
Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Moholon Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that the country’s drone industry is growing at a robust pace.
New Delhi:
He said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued 16,000 Remote Pilot Certificates (RPC) so far.
He said that there are currently 116 Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTOs) across the country which have also been approved by the civil aviation regulator.
Further, 70 Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) models have been type certified by the DGCA and there are 48 drone companies manufacturing these UAS models in the country.
Under the PLI scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, 23 MSMEs were shortlisted as per the prescribed scheme guidelines, out of which 11 were under the category of Drone Component manufacturer, the minister added.