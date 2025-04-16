India’s First Onboard ATM Installed on Panchavati Express by Central Railway

In a first for Indian Railways, Central Railway (CR) has installed an automated teller machine (ATM) onboard the popular Panchavati Express, which runs daily between Mumbai and Manmad. The move, currently being tested as a pilot project, is aimed at enhancing passenger convenience during travel.

According to CR officials, the ATM has been set up inside an air-conditioned chair car coach of the express train. The installation was carried out in a specially created cubicle located at the rear end of the coach—an area that previously served as a temporary pantry.

“The ATM has been installed onboard the Panchavati Express on an experimental basis,” said Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, on Tuesday (April 15).

To ensure security and ease of access while the train is in motion, the ATM cubicle has been fitted with a shutter door. The modifications to accommodate the ATM were carried out at the Manmad Railway Workshop, officials added.

The ATM has been installed in partnership with a private sector bank, although the bank’s name has not been officially disclosed.

The Panchavati Express is one of the most frequently used trains on the Mumbai-Nashik corridor. Operating daily between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Manmad Junction, the journey takes approximately 4 hours and 35 minutes. The train is especially popular with intercity commuters due to its convenient schedule.

If successful, this initiative could pave the way for more such installations across other long-distance and high-traffic trains in the country.