India’s Op Sindoor goes global

New Delhi: A multi-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha left for Japan on Wednesday, intending to convey India's firm position on cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan and Operation Sindoor.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)’s John Brittas and former ambassador Mohan Kumar.

The delegation will also visit South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore as part of India’s diplomatic outreach, as the two nuclear-armed neighbours arrived at a ceasefire understanding on May 10 after four days of military action over the Pahalgam terror attack. Leader of the delegation, Sanjay Jha, said his team’s job is to reveal the true face of Pakistan in promoting state-sponsored terrorism. “The biggest issue is that this terrorism, which is Pakistan’s state policy. It is the job of the entire delegation to reveal the face of Pakistan to the entire world. The whole state of Pakistan sponsors terrorism, and the terrorism thrives completely with the support of the state,” he said.