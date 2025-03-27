Live
- Girl child is a blessing to family: Collector
- Children stretch beyond their boundaries to ace English
- LRS fee payment deadline nears, avail 25% rebate before March 31: DC
- Cancer screening programme ‘ColFit’ launched
- Vizianagaram eyes 16.63% growth in agri sector
- Bhadrachalam: Building collapses, 2 buried alive
- Suggestions offered to enhance biz operations at Adani Port
- Palestinians protest Hamas in rare public show of dissent
- LS being run in 'non-democratic' manner: Rahul
- Strictly follow safety protocols, VMRDA tells shop operators
India's Real Pushpa? It’s worse than killing humans
SC fines man Rs 1 lakh per tree for felling 454 trees
New Delhi: The Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment, ordered a fine of ₹1 lakh per tree on a man who illegally cut 454 trees in the protected Mathura-Vrindavan area.
The Apex court observed that cutting 454 trees was a brazen act and said: “Felling a large number of trees is worse than killing a human”. The bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan stated that it would take at least 100 years for these trees to grow back.
The bench fined ₹1 lakh to Shiv Shankar Agarwal, the man responsible for cutting trees at Dalmia Farms in Mathura-Vrindavan.
During the hearing, the court also revoked its December 2019 order, which had allowed cutting of trees on non-forest lands within the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ). The defence argued that the offender admitted his mistake and pleaded for a reduction in the fine, but the court rejected the request, emphasising that tree-cutting is a serious environmental offence.