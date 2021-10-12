India's security policy got boost only after 2014, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Praising the work of the Narendra Modi government, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that it was only after 2014 that India's security policy started getting priority in the agenda of the government.

Bhagwat said that earlier the security policy was given less preference before the national policy but after 2014 the whole attitude changed and now the security policy gets top priority in the government.

Bhagwat's statement came amid continued criticism by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been targeting the Modi government for a failed defence policy, especially in view of the India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present there.