India's statewise omicron update: Tally Crosses 4000 Mark

We find 27 states and union territories have reported Omicron cases in the nation except for Sikkim as per the centre's data.

On Monday, our nation, has reported about 410 cases of Omicron variant, thus taking the caseload to 4033. Of the total Omicron cases in India, about 1552 patients have been discharged.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases in the nation, about 1216 cases. Yesterday, the stated has reported about 207 new cases of Omicron variant.

India on Monday, has reported about 1,79,723 Covid-19 cases, 46,529 recoveries and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. The nation's daily positivity rate has been increased to xx%. India's active Covid-19 cases has risen to 7,23,619 that is about 2.03% of the total caseload.

India's state wise tally of Omicron cases

• Maharashtra- 1,216

• Rajasthan- 529

• Delhi- 513

• Karnataka- 441

• Kerala- 333

• Gujarat- 236

• Tamil Nadu- 185

• Haryana- 123

• Telangana- 123

• Uttar Pradesh- 113

• Odisha- 74

• Andhra Pradesh- 28

• Punjab- 27

• West Bengal- 27

• Goa- 19

• Madhya Pradesh- 10

• Assam- 9

• Uttarakhand- 8

• Meghalaya- 4

• Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 3

• Chandigarh- 3

• Jammu & Kashmir- 3

• Puducherry- 2

• Chhattisgarh- 1

• Himachal Pradesh- 1

• Ladakh- 1

• Manipur- 1