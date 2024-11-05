India's Wedding Season Set to Generate Rs 6 Lakh Crore in Business, Marking 41% Growth

The upcoming wedding season in India, from November 12 to December 16, is expected to generate business worth nearly Rs 6 lakh crore from 48 lakh weddings, a 41% increase over last year’s Rs 4.25 lakh crore from 35 lakh weddings, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

This year, the wedding season in India will feature 18 auspicious dates, up from 11 last year. Delhi is expected to generate Rs 1.5 lakh crore in business from 4.5 lakh weddings. The estimated breakdown of wedding expenses is as follows:

10 lakh weddings at Rs 3 lakh each

10 lakh weddings at Rs 6 lakh each

10 lakh weddings at Rs 10 lakh each

10 lakh weddings at Rs 15 lakh each

7 lakh weddings at Rs 25 lakh each

50,000 weddings at Rs 50 lakh each

50,000 weddings at Rs 1 crore or more each

Key wedding expenses include 15% for jewelry. Clothing accounts for 10% of the budget. Electronics make up 5%. Food costs also contribute 5%. Gifts represent 4% of the total expenses.

In terms of services, the largest costs are for venues, which take up 5%. Catering expenses account for 10%. Event management services make up 3%.

CAIT also observed a growing trend of consumers choosing Indian-made products, which reflects the success of the "Vocal for Local" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives.

After this wedding season, there will be a gap before the next wedding season starts in mid-January 2025.