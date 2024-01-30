Live
- Marcus Rashford back to training, disciplinary matter closed: Report
- Cauliflowers will now come in shades of purple, yellow, green
- MLA Chirla Jaggireddy emphasises on infrastructure development in rural areas
- Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Hollywood debut
- India's M&A deal activity maintains long-term momentum, mid-market in focus
- PL First Cut – Apar Industries (APR) Q3FY24 Result – Strong operating performance; beat on all fronts
- #90’s director bags a big flick; set to direct actor Nithiin
- Deloitte India Inputs deciphering the ‘Indian Economy–A Review' by the Finance Ministry
- Chiranjeevi gets a tribute at NY Times square
- Single-judge vs Division Bench: Calcutta HC Chief Justice expresses displeasure
Just In
IndiGo pilot derostered amid charges of flight taking off sans ATC approval, DGCA probe on
The IndiGo pilot accused of having taken off without the mandatory Air Traffic Control (ATC) clearance for his flight, has been derostered till all the facts are verified and probed, a source told IANS on Tuesday.
New Delhi: The IndiGo pilot accused of having taken off without the mandatory Air Traffic Control (ATC) clearance for his flight, has been derostered till all the facts are verified and probed, a source told IANS on Tuesday.
The incident involving the IndiGo Delhi-Baku flight 6E 1803, is said to have occurred on January 28 evening.
“The pilot has been derostered pending a probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to check all the facts. The matter is under investigation,” said a senior aviation watchdog official.
Meanwhile, IndiGo in a statement said that with reference to reports around IndiGo flight 6E 1803 operating between Delhi and Baku on January 28 the incident is currently under investigation and appropriate action will be taken as necessary.