Live
Just In
Indonesia's President Prabowo Praises Jaishankar At G20 Summit; Modi Discusses Bilateral Ties
- Indonesian President Subianto acknowledges EAM Jaishankar's reputation during G20 Summit meeting with PM Modi, as leaders discuss trade, security, and 75 years of diplomatic relations.
- The meeting marked the first official interaction between PM Modi and President Subianto since the latter's election victory.
During the G20 Summit in Brazil, a notable moment occurred when Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto warmly acknowledged India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, remarking "I know you, you are very famous" during introductions. This lighthearted exchange, which drew a smile from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, preceded their substantive bilateral discussions.
The meeting marked the first official interaction between PM Modi and President Subianto since the latter's election victory. Their discussions focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including trade, commerce, health, and security. The timing was particularly significant as both nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.
The Ministry of External Affairs reported that both leaders emphasized their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between their nations. They also agreed on the importance of commemorating their diplomatic milestone appropriately.
Jaishankar, recognized for his diplomatic acumen and role in shaping India's assertive foreign policy, has earned widespread respect in international circles. This meeting also came shortly after President Subianto made headlines for his enthusiastic congratulatory call to Donald Trump, where he referenced his American military training background.
The interaction underscores the growing importance of Indo-Indonesian relations and highlights the personal dynamics between the nations' leaders in fostering bilateral ties.