Indore Woman Becomes Viral Sensation at Maha Kumbh Mela

A woman from Indore has gone viral at the Maha Kumbh Mela due to her stunning looks and captivating presence. She is known for selling bead garlands at the Mela, where her striking eyes and radiant smile have drawn the attention of thousands.

One of her videos, which highlights her beauty, has amassed 15 million views. Her newfound popularity has sparked conversations online, with many speculating that she could soon get offers for movie roles due to her growing fame.

The woman shared that she earns between Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 3,000 per day from selling garlands at the Mela.

With the event set to conclude in February 2025, she hopes to make more than Rs. 1.5 lakh during her time at the Kumbh. However, due to the increasing attention and crowds wanting to take selfies with her, her father decided to send her back home to Indore for her safety and comfort.