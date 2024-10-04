Infighting in BJD comes to fore

Jajpur: The ongoing infighting in the BJD in Barachana constituency in Jajpur district came to the fore during the Jan Sampark Padayatra which started on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday.

As per reports, multiple Jan Sampark padayatras were organised by three BJD leaders. Senior BJD leader Amar Prasad Satpathy, who was the regional party’s candidate in the last elections, actress Varsha Priyadarshini and Rajnarayan Mohapatra, son of former minister and veteran Congress leader Sitakant Mohapatra, arrived at Bayree in Barachana Assembly constituency to garland the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during the padayatra.

As per sources, Amar Prasad Satpathy reached the venue to attend the programme along with his supporters. Varsha Priyadarshini attended the event under the leadership of Barachana block chairperson Minati Senapati and others. She later participated in the padayatra and stressed on strengthening the membership drive.

On the other hand, it was a show of strength for Rajnarayan Mohapatra, who had joined BJD after quitting the Congress before the general elections this year. He reached Byree along with his supporters and participated in the event which was more of an endeavour to show his organisational strength in the area.

Deviating from the aim and objective of the Jan Sampark Padayatra, it was seen that the three leaders wanted to display political supremacy in the area.