INS Tabar enters Port Stockholm

INS Tabar, as part of the ongoing Overseas Deployment, entered Port Stockholm on 30 Jul 21. This is the first visit of an Indian Navy Ship to Stockholm in nearly two decades. The ship was received by Brig Gen Peder Ohlsson, Deputy Chief of Royal Swedish Navy and Group Captain Pankaj Mittal, Indian DefenceAttache (DA) at Sweden. Subsequently, Deputy Chief of Royal Swedish Navy

visited the ship and was presented a Guard of Honour onboard. During the walk around, he was

explained about the key functionalities of the ship. While extending a warm welcome, he conveyed

that Tabar visit to Stockholm would only consolidate the long standing ties between the Indian Navyband the Royal Swedish Navy. Captain Mahesh Mangipudi, the Commanding Officer (CO) presented him with the ship's crest on completion of the visit.

The Commanding Officer, INS Tabar accompanied by DA, called on MrTanmaya Lal, the Ambassador of India to Sweden and Latvia at the Indian Embassy in Stockholm. The CO briefed the Ambassador on the ship's current deployment and presented him the ship's crest. The Indian Ambassador during his visit to the ship on 31 Jul 21, conveyed his appreciation for the role played by the Indian Navy in safeguarding the maritime interests of the country, diplomacy through Port Visits and in undertaking HADR tasks as and when needed.

The CO also called on the Commandant of Stockholm, Col Thomas Karlsson at the Royal Palace. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a Guard of Honour by the Royal Guard. The Commandant and the CO held discussions regarding the current deployment and other issues of mutual interest.

A reception for limited guests, adhering to all COVID protocols; was hosted by INS Tabar on 30 Jul 21. Maj Gen Jonas Wikman, Deputy Chief of Joint Operations of the Swedish Armed Forces was the Chief Guest. He was appreciative about the Indian Navy Ship visit to Stockholm and added that the two Navies have considerable potential to partner in combating common maritime concerns.



