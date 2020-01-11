INS Vikramaditya deployed amid China-Pak Navy drill

New Delhi : India has deployed its aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian Sea at a time China and Pakistan are holding a nine-day mega naval exercise in the region, a move seen as New Delhi sending a clear signal to its two neighbours.

Top officials of the Naval headquarters were on board the aircraft carrier when it was deplo­yed in the strategic mission earlier this week, military sources said.

Pakistan and China on Monday laun­ched a major drill in the North Arabian Sea with an aim to increase inter-operability and strategic cooperation between their two navies.