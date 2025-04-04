Insignificant political noise: JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar after 3 Muslim leaders quit party over Waqf

Patna: After three leaders quit the JD(U) over its support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill-2025, party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Friday said it is insignificant political noise as "those who resigned don't have a strong voter base".

"This is just non-valued gossip," Kumar told IANS.

"They have no existence of their own. They get 399 votes and call themselves leaders with a mass base," Kumar said.

His remarks were directed at Mohammad Kasim Ansari, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, and Mohammad Tabrez Aleeg, who resigned from JD(U).

He said that Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar has always worked for the development and protection of minorities.

"The Nitish Kumar government fenced the temples and graveyards, which should have been done by the mutts and Waqf Board, respectively," Kumar said.

Anjuman Islamia Hall was turned into ruins under RJD chief Lalu Prasad's tenure, but CM Nitish renovated it into a 'sheesh mahal' (glass palace), he said.

Claiming that minorities back CM Nitish, he said: "Lives of the minority community people are improving, and their standard of living is rising under his leadership."

"There is nothing to fear if CM Nitish is there. His works speak volumes," he said, praising the leader.

After the Bill was passed by Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed it as a step toward "socio-economic justice and transparency".

BJP leaders argue that it will curb the "misuse" of Waqf land, benefit poor and backward Muslims -- particularly Pasmandas -- and introduce greater accountability in Waqf property management.

However, opposition parties and Muslim leaders view the bill as a direct attack on minority rights, alleging that it is a tool to seize Waqf lands and further marginalise the community under the guise of reform.



